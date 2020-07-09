The FIRST Aston Martin DBX rolls off the production line in Wales

The very first Aston Martin DBX has now rolled off the production line in Wales, with AML pinning their hopes for the future on its success.

It’s no secret that Aston Martin is in troubled times, and despite the appointment of former AMG boss Tobias Moers to the top job, their shares are languishing at just a fraction of their launch price.

The troubles for AML were already deep enough before Covid-19 hit plans, but the shutdown added to their woes and they posted a £120 million loss in the last quarter.

But, even though it’s a pattern AML has gone before, there is the ‘White Knight’ scenario of deep-pocketed Lawrence Stroll now directing their path, and Tobias Moers hopefully bringing the ability to deliver increased production and appeal he did at AMG, to hold on to.

But whatever way you cut it, Aston Martin needs the DBX – the first AML SUV – to be a success, so it’s good to see it’s finally getting closer to showrooms with the very first car coming off the production line in Wales (above).

AML’s Interim Chief Operating Officer, Keith Stanton, said:

It is a real privilege to be here today to witness the completion of the first production Aston Martin DBX. I’m extremely proud of the Aston Martin team who have worked so hard to transform this ex-Ministry of Defence site into a world-class car manufacturing facility, to now be producing cars, it is testament to the resilience and fortitude of everyone at Aston Martin.

First customer cars will start arriving later this month. Let;s hope it’s the success Aston desperately need.