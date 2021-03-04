The Ford Mustang you didn’t really want gets binned in the UK

The Ford Mustang with the ‘sensible’ 2.3 litre EcoBoost engine is discontinued in the UK after poor sales, leaving just the V8 Mustang option.

When Ford finally decided to build the Mustang in RHD and sell it in the UK, they obviously reckoned that offering the Mustang with a ‘sensible’ 2.3 litre EcoBoost engine would appeal to buyers this side of the Pond who wanted all the style of an American muscle car but with the relative frugality of a much smaller, and less evocative, lump under the bonnet.

But anyone wanting a Mustang isn’t really buying with their head, they’re buying with their heart. And the idea of a four-pot Mustang, even when it’s cheaper and more economical, just doesn’t fit the dream, and sales of it have been poor.

In fact, just 15 per cent of buyers have opted for the four-pot Mustang since it went on sale in the UK back in 2015, leaving the 85 per cent ‘heart buyers’ taking the proper muscle car V8.

It does mean that the starting priced of the Mustang in the UK now starts at around £44k and goes up to around £55k for the new Mustang Mach 1.

But price clearly hasn’t been the driver for Mustang sales in the UK.