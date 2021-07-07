The Ineos Grenadier Land Rover Defender ‘Homage’ gets actual buttons. Lots of them.

The Ineos Grenadier, Jim Ratcliffe’s take on what the new Land Rover Defender should be, reveals its button-fest interior.

The idea of a new rugged 4×4 from Ineos to deliver what the new Land Rover Defender doesn’t has been on the way almost as long as Land Rover’s new Defender was.

But we finally got a look at the Ineos Grenadier in the flesh last year and now, there’s no rush, we get to see its interior. Although it’ll still be another year before the two come together in an actual production model you can buy.

With Land Rover having proved they can make a new Defender which has massive appeal – with Land Rover having more problems building them than selling them – Ineos is looking to mop up the minority who want a proper old-school Defender but with modern build and proper workhorse 4×4 chops.

To that end, the interior almost completely eschews the trend for infotainment screens to control everything and instead takes inspiration from boats, planes and even tractors to deliver big banks of physical switches and knobs, with actual labels instead of icons, able to be used with muddy, cold hands with gloves on.

Main controls sit on the centre panel, with ancillary stuff on a plane-like overhead bank of switches to control stuff like diff locks, with an array of redundant switches pre-wired for when you add stuff like winches and big roof lights.

You can’t have failed to notice that there is a screen in the middle, so if you wish you can use it to control stuff too (it comes from BMW) and view Sat Nav from your phone. You’ll also have noticed the straight borrow from BMW for the gear shift.

Other rugged touches include a hose-down interior thanks to water-resistant Recaro seats, footwell drain plugs and dry storage box under the back seats.

The Ineos Grenadier will go on sale in 2022 with prices from £45,000.