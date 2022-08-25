The Kia EV9 – Kia’s large electric SUV – pictured testing ahead of 2023 launch

Kia is busy testing the upcoming Kia EV9 – the production take on the EV9 Concept – ahead of a debut at the start of 2023.

Late last year, Kia revealed the EV9 Concept as a pointer to a large electric SUV they plan, but we reckoned it would be very much an SUV for the US market thanks to its size. But we were wrong.

A few months later, Kia confirmed the EV9 was on the way as a big electric SUV and that when it launches, in early 2023, it will be offered in the UK and Europe as a new range-topping model for the Korean brand.

Ahead of that debut, Kia is making sure its EV9 is every bit as good as it can be to keep the EV success it’s already enjoying with the EV6 (and also the Niro EV) rolling on, with testing on a 4WD climbing hill and rough terrain tracks, outings on ‘Belgian pavé’ cobbles as well as high-speed handling tests and rough terrain tracks.

Despite being happy to share the image and a few details, Kia is still being shy about what’s under an SUV they hope will make Range Rover look nervously in the rear-view mirror as it hoves into the market.

But we do know it will sit on the same E-GMP as the EV6, with a 3000m plus wheelbase, an 800v electrical architecture and charging rates up to 350kW. We’d also expect to see at least one version sport the EV powertrain from the EV6 GT with its 575bhpo and 4WD.

Expect more details before the end of the year as the EV9’s debut nears.