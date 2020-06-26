The LAST Bentley Mulsanne leaves the building – and Bentley’s 6.75 litre V8 goes with it

Production of the Bentley Mulsanne, and its 6.75 litre V8, ends as the final Bentley Mulsanne leaves Bentley’s Crewe Plant.

Back in January, Bentley announced the arrival of a special edition Mulsanne – the Bentley Mulsanne 6.75 Edition – as the final iteration of the Bentley still powered by the venerable 6.75 litre V8.

But Covid-19 set back production of the 6.75 Edition but now, with production back – at least in part – Bentley has now managed to produce the last of the line. Yes, the Bentley Mulsanne is no more.

It’s the end of production for a car that was still very much ‘Old’ Bentley, after 11 years and 7,300 examples, and it’s also the end for the 6.75 litre V8 engine Bentley has been building, in ever-improving spec, since the 1959 Bentley S2.

Just 30 examples of the Mulsanne 6.75 Edition have been built, and Bentley had a bit of a socially distanced send-off for the last car (pictured above) to mark the occasion.

The car in the foreground of the photo is a Mulsanne Speed ‘6.75 Edition by Mulliner’ finished in Rose Gold over Tungsten, and it’s heading for a customer in the USA.

But lurking in the background is another 6.75 Edition, and it’s actually the final car. But Bentley say its future home remains a closely guarded secret. Heading for Royal owners, perhaps?

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley CEO, said:

The Mulsanne is the culmination of all that we at Bentley have learnt during our first 100 years in producing the finest luxury cars in the world. As the flagship of our model range for over a decade, the Mulsanne has firmly solidified its place in the history of Bentley as nothing less than a true icon. I am immensely proud of the hundreds of designers, engineers and craftspeople that brought the Mulsanne to life over the last ten years. Now, as we begin Bentley’s journey to define the future of sustainable luxury mobility through our Beyond100 strategy, the role of Bentley flagship is passed to the new Flying Spur.