The Late Queen’s Range Rover sells again for £133k – a £100k jump in just four months

A 2004 Range Rover once owned by the Late Queen has sold at auction for £132,75, just four months after it sold for just £33,000.

Despite the L322 Range Rover now up to 20 years old, many think it’s the perfect Range Rover, modern and sophisticated enough to be a pleasure, immensely capable off-road and devoid of huge screens and modern ‘toys’, despite which you can pick them up from around £5k.

But a bit of ‘celebrity’ kudos or, even better, a ‘Royal’ connection, can boost values well above the norm, just like the Prince Philip Land Rover Defender which sold earlier this year for £124,000.

So when an L322 Range Rover thought to have once been owned by the Late Queen, it was expected to fetch a pretty price, with plenty of circumstantial evidence supporting its provenance like service history in the right place (Mayfair and Balmoral), blue lights behind the grille and a hole for the Queen’s dog mascot on the bonnet.

But both JLR and the DVLA apparently refused to confirm the Rangie’s history so, with a shadow of doubt over the provenance the car sold for £33,000, a chunk more than any other 2004 Range Rover but not spectacular.

However, the person who took a £33k punt on the car has subsequently managed to find a video of the Late Queen driving said Range Rover showing the number plate and proving the provenance, so they decided to see if their punt on a not-proven ‘Royal’ Range Rover would deliver a profit. And it did.

Just four months on from the £33k purchase, the Range Rover went across the block at Iconic Auctioneers at the weekend and sold for a much more interesting £132,750.

A £100k profit (which will be tax-free if the buyer is a private individual) is not to be sniffed at.