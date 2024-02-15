The Mercedes-AMG A45 S “Limited Edition” comes with a Green Hell Magno paint job, splashes of yellow, unique graphics and additional equipment.

When car makers churn out a ‘Limited Edition’ model with added toys to tempt buyers, they usually declare it will be limited to ‘X’ units. But that’s not the case with this – the Mercedes-AMG A45 S “Limited Edition” – as AMG has decided the ‘Limited’ bit applies to how long it’s going to be available for. Until the end of 2024, in case you need to save up.

And save up you’re likely going to have to do, because with a regular AMG 45 S costing over £62k, you’re likely going to need the thick end of £70k to grab one. But what do you actually get?

Well, you get exactly the same powertrain as a regular AMG 45S with a 2.0-litre turbo delivering 415bhp to all four wheels and a 0-62mph of 3.9 seconds. So you don’t really need any more.

What you do get is all about the cosmetics and additional kit, with the exterior treated to a Green Hell Magno not otherwise available on the A45, a set of garish ’45 S’ decals on the front doors, an AMG crest on the bonnet and lots of yellow detailing.

The standard 19″ alloys of the A 45 S come in black with yellow detailing too, with black gloss callipers and white AMG branding, with AMG Night Package and Night Package II fitted as standard as well a an AMG Aerodynamics Package.

The black and yellow theme continues inside with yellow stitching on the AMG Performance seats, door cards and dash, yellow ’45 S’ embroidered on the headrests and additional 45 S branding on the door sills and mats.

The Mercedes-AMG A45 S “Limited Edition” is now open to order.