The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe priced from £164,765

The new Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe – the only AMG GT model available in the UK – goes on sale from £164,765.

Mercedes has been trying for almost a decade to challenge the Porsche 911 with its AMG GT Coupe, but with little impact on Porsche sales despite claiming, when the GT Coupe arrived, that it would be a ”Destroyer of Porsche 911 dreams“.

But Mercedes isn’t giving up on its dream to make the GT Coupe more appealing than the 911, with a new AMG GT Coupe revealed in the summer.

The new GT Coupe has the same underpinnings as the new AMG SL with a longer wheelbase, 2+2 seating, and bigger boot in a quest to make the GT more practical without losing its performance edge.

For the UK, the only model available is the Mercedes-AMG GT 63 4MATIC+ Coupe with its V8 producing 577bhp and hitting 62mph in 3.2 seconds, with a new 4Matich ‘box, limited slip diff, RWS and an interior in-line with the lastest Mercedes’ models with 12.3″ instrument panel and 12.3″ infotainment.

Available in Premium Plus, Performance and Launch Edition variants, all models come with Active Ride Control, Ceramic brakes (not on Premium Plus), Active Aerodynamics, 21″ alloys, AMG Track Pace, Digital LED headlights, Burmester Sound, Parking Package with 360 camera, Climate, ambient lighting, Blind Spot, Lane Keep, Traffic Sign and AEB.

Now on sale, the 2024 Mercedes-AMG GT 63 Coupe costs from £164,765.