The new Skoda Fabia previewed in official ‘SPY’ photos

The fourth generation of the Skoda Fabia is previewed by Skoda in official ‘spy’ photos, ahead of the debut this year of the, much bigger, new Fabia.

It’s getting on for seven years since the current Skoda Fabia was revealed as the Skoda take on the VW Polo, so it’s very much due a renewal.

That renewal will be revealed later this year, but to get the message out that a new Fabia is on the way Skoda has issued photos of the new Fabia, albeit sporting camouflage, as the ‘official spy’ photo trend continues.

Despite the camouflage it seems clear the new Fabia’s design is evolutionary, although Skoda has managed that whilst making the new Fabia a chunk bigger thanks to the new MQB-A0 Platform, with it growing in length by 110mm, with 90 per cent of that going in to the wheelbase for much more rear passenger space, in width by 48mm and dropping a bit (by 7mm). It also comes with 380 litres of seats up space in the boot.

Also in the mix is LED headlights and taillights (although probably only if you pay enough), virtual cockpit and some new ‘Simply Clever’ stuff like USB port in the rear view mirror and a removable visor for the panoramic roof.

The 1.0 litre three-pot engine options continue in 64bhp and 79bhp outputs, and the turbo versions with 94bhp and 108bhp output, but there will also be a 1.5 litre four-pot TSI with 148bhp and DSG ‘box.