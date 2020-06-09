The PHEV Mercedes B-Class – the Mercedes B 250 e plug-in hybrid – goes on sale in the UK

The Mercedes-Benz B 250 e plug-in hybrid goes on sale in the UK with a choice of three AMG trim levels and EV range of 42 miles. Costs from £35,280.

Another day, yet another plug-in hybrid arrives to tempt more cautious buyers persuaded by electrification, but not ready for a full BEV, to part with their cash. And, of course, to allow car makers to cut their average official emissions.

This time it’s the arrival of a plug-in Mercedes B-Class – the Mercedes-Benz B 250 e plug-in hybrid – to add to the range, promising much lower BIK rates than an ICE B-Class and official economy of 235mpg. Which we all completely expect to get.

The B250e comes in three flavours of AMG trim – AMG Line Executive, AMG Line Premium and AMG Line Premium Plus – and starts at £35,280 for the entry-level model.

That entry-level B250e AMG Executive comes with MBUX with virtual assistant and 10.25″ infotainment, CLimate, heated seats, fake leather, wireless charging and 18″ alloys.

Step up to the AMG Line Premium (£36,780) and you get 10.25″ instruments with reality SatNav, keyless, ambient lighting and better sound, with the range-topping AMG Line Premium Plus (£38,280) adding panoramic roof, multi-beam LED headlights, memory seats and Traffic Sign Assist.

Power comes from a combination of a 156bhp 1.3 litre three-pot engine and a 101bhp electric motor with a combined usable output of 215bhp, with a 15.6kWh battery delivering an EV range of 42 miles.

The Mercedes-Benz B 250 e plug-in hybrid is now on sale at Mercedes’ UK dealers with first customer cars set to arrive in late summer.