The Queen had the last EVER Bentley Mulsanne – and now it’s gone home



p class=”introduction”>Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II owned the last Bentley Mulsanne, and now it returns to Crewe to join the Bentley Heritage Fleet.

It’s almost four years since Bentley announced it was sending the regal Mulsanne to the graveyard, bringing to an end the production of pre-VW era Bentleys, with buyers left to either jump into an EWB Bentyga or Flying Spur if they wanted top-end Bentley opulence.

It seems that the last ever Mulsanne built was commissioned by The Queen (strictly speaking, Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II) so, now the Queen is gone and the Mulsanne has done its duty, it’s returned to Crewe to join its Heritage Fleet of significant historic Bentleys.

As you’d expect, the spec of the Queen’s Mulsanne is tasteful and traditional, with a Barnato Green paint job and Twine and Cumbrian Green interior, but it also has extras you wouldn’t normally see in a regular Mulsanne.

They include the removal of the front armrest to make a tray for the Queen’s handbag, privacy curtains in the back and a coat of arms inlaid in the veneered door waistrails.

As well as the cosmetic tweaks, the Mulsanne also comes with a covered panel that accesses proper ‘plod’ stuff like Blues and Twos when opened.

The Queen’s Mulsanne now joins Bentley’s 45-strong Heritage Fleet which includes cars from every decade of Bentley’s history, from the the oldest surviving Bentley (1919 3-Litre EXP2) to a 2021 Continental GT Speed.