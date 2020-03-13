The Range Rover SV Coupe is BACK – but not from Land Rover

The Range Rover SV Coupe – binned by Land Rover a year ago – is back in the guise of the Adventum Coupe from Niels van Roij Design.

Two years ago, when they were riding high, Land Rover revealed the Range Rover SV Coupe as a range-topping nod to the original two-door Range Rover, complete with a chunky price tag of around £240,000.

But a year later, with the tide turning for JLR and confidence waning, JLR decided there was no room for what would probably end up a low-selling vanity project, so the Range Rover SV Coupe was binned.

But the appeal of a two-door, ultra-luxury take on Land Rover’s far from hair-shirt Range Rover is a tempting enough one for others to pick up the mantle, so Dutch car designer Niels van Roij Design has done just that with their Adventum Coupe.

Just as Land Rover planned with the SV Coupe, the Adventum Coupe uses only the Range Rover’s bonnet wings and boot for the new car, with the rest built using custom aluminium bodywork and what appears to be an almost endless (depending on the depth of your pockets) choice of interior trim and design.

For example, the first Adventum Coupe comes with red upholstery and a hand-made teak floor extending from the front seats to the boot, with a pair of individual electric seats in the back and even a custom hand-made leather umbrella to match the interior.

All that will doubtless add to the £235k starting price (about the same as LR’s price – but here it’s plus VAT), but for those seeking a more individual and appealing Range Rover it’s definitely an option, although it does make do with LR’s less powerful 517bhp V8, rather than the 557bhp version Land Rover planned.

Although, if you can afford it…