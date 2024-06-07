The Volvo EX90 – Volvo’s new electric flagship – FINALLY goes in to production

The Volvo EX90, Volvo’s new electric flagship, finally goes into production in the US, after being revealed back in 2022.

The new electric Volvo EX90 – Volvo’s electric replacement the much-loved XC90 – was revealed back in 2022, although Volvo said at the time it would be a year before it was in showrooms.

But that year has stretched much further as Volvo fought software gremlins to make the EX90 fit for sale, but now Volvo says it’s ready for customers, and production has finally started this week in the US.

Originally touted as the electric replacement for the XC90, it’s now clear Volvo will be keeping the XC90 on sale for some time alongside the EX90, which is perhaps as well considering the EX90 will start from around £100k compared to half that for the XC90.

Whether buyers will consider an electric Volvo SUV is worth forking out £100k for remains to be seen, but if a big electric SUV is on your radar then the EX90 does promise to be a decent offering.

Sitting on Volvo’s new electric platform – the same platform as the Polestar 3 – the EX90 comes, initially at least, with a twin motor setup, with either 402bhp and 568lb/ft of torque or, in the Performance version, 510bhp and 671lb/ft of torque, both with a 111kWh battery good for range of around 360 miles.

The EX90 is also bristling with tech including LIDAR on the roof, multiple sensors and cameras, new Pilot Assist that will eventually morph into autonomous driving, new 14.5″ infotainment powered by Nvidia Drive platforms, Qualcomm’s Snapdragon Cockpit and Volvo’s software and features Google Android software with a variety of Apps and 5G connectivity.

Ex90 prices start at £96,255 for the 402bhp version and £100,555 for the Performance version.