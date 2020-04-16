There will be NO new Ford Focus RS after all – you’ll have to make do with a Focus ST

Despite expectations of a new range-topping Ford Focus RS, Ford has decided it won’t happen as it looks to cut costs and reduce emissions.

We’ve had three generations of the Ford Focus RS, usually arriving around the time of a facelift for each generation, and each generation getting ever more impressive in terms of performance and handling.

So it’ seemed perfectly reasonable to expect that 2020 will see the arrival of the fourth generation Focus RS, and we’ve seen lots of speculation about what will be on offer.

In fact, even before the current Focus was officially revealed, there was speculation that the new Focus RS would come with a 48V mild hybrid setup delivering around 400bhp, with improved performance and reduced emissions. But it seems it’s not going to happen.

According to French website Caradisiac – who say they have spoken to Ford – the decision has been taken to bin plans for an RS version of the current Focus.

It seems Ford don’t want to invest in a project which is more about the halo effect than the financial return (although we’d have thought the trickle-down benefits for the Focus range are substantial), costs a lot to develop and has high emissions. So it seems it’s goodbye to the Focus RS.

Of course, you could still have a Focus ST with a Mountune upgarde – but it won’t be the same.