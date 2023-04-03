There’s a new ELECTRIC Ford debuting this week – but it’s not a car

Ford is teasing the arrival of a new electric model this week, which looks to be an electric version of its smallest van – the Ford Transit Courier.

Ford, as w know, is on a mission to turn itself into an EV powerhouse in Europe – despite losing money on every EV it builds at the moment – dropping ICE models like the Fiesta and Focus and delivering EV SUVs like the new Ford Explorer and the soon-to-be-revealed Ford take on the VW ID.5.

But cars aren’t Ford’s only stake in the EV game, and we’ve already seen the electric Ford E-Transit and the Ford E-Transit Custom as Foprd tries to persuade white van man that electric is the way to go. This will be no easy task with more than 90 per cent of all Ford vans bought driven by diesel currently.

Now it looks like we’re about to get Ford’s next instalment of EV vans, with a tease of a reveal of an EV posted by Ford on Twitter promising a reveal on Thursday (6 April) as the next EV from FordPro. And it’s undoubtedly going to be the Ford E-Transit Courier, the electric take on Ford’s smallest van.

The E-Transit Courier is expected to sit on a modified version of the current platform with changes to accommodate both ICE and EVs, changes likely to be reflected in the forthcoming Puma EV.

All will be revealed on Thursday.

Ford E-Transit Courier Tease Video