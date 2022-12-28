Thinking of buying a Hyundai? Then you need to learn Hyundai’s ‘New’ name

As Hyundai continues its seemingly unstoppable progress, it’s decided it’s time we Brits learnt how to pronounce its name ‘properly’.

VW has done a sterling job changing the perception of Skoda from a skip on wheels to an appealing quality brand delivering a Czech take on VW’s German values in the three decades it’s owned it. But would that have been as easy to do if VW hadn’t bought the brand? Probably not.

So the change in perception of the Hyundai brand – which not so long ago was a budget offering with no real petrolhead credibility – to a properly appealing mainstream car maker delivering cars which can stand alongside – and in many cases better – the offerings from the likes of Toyota and VW, is nothing short of a miracle.

With growing confidence in its brand, Hyundai has now decided it’s time we Brits were taught a lesson in language and have to start using different pronunciation. So say goodbye to ‘Hi-un-Di’, and instead, learn to say ‘Hyun-day’.

Ashley Andrew, Hyundai UK MD, said:

Hyundai is a young, innovative and progressive brand which has transformed with great speed. We are proudly Korean with real character and purpose. 2023 is the perfect time for us to properly reflect this in the UK, with a wealth of exciting new product to be launched, including the incredible new IONIQ 6. With this campaign, we want to inject a little humour and personality to our brand which we hope will encourage more people to learn more about Hyundai.

As you may have noticed, Hyundai has started running a campaign (below) to teach us how to pronounce Hyundai the way they want, saying: “if you thought you knew our cars and how to say our name, maybe it’s time to think again.” We’re not entirely sure if this is a sign of Hyundai’s ever-growing confidence in its brand, or arrogance.

Will this ‘linguistic lesson’ see us changing the way we say Hyundai? Probably not, out of her bloody-mindedness if nothing else. But at least, for now, ‘Hyun-day’ aren’t insisting we say their cars are made in Hanguk too.

Perhaps next up is VW insisting on ‘Folksvagen’?

Hyundai Language Lesson Video