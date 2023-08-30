This is an ELECTRIC 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom II

Specialists EV conversion specialists Electrogenic has taken a 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom II and given it a new electric powertrain.

EV conversion specialists Electrogenic have been making a name for themselves with some very interesting EV conversions of classic cars, from an electric Citroen DS and electric E-Type Jag to drop-in EV kits for classic Land Rovers and classic Minis.

Whatever your take on whether a classic car should have its heart ripped out to be replaced by electric motors and a tonne of batteries is, some conversions seem more acceptable than others, and there’s clearly a market of customers who don’t mind shelling out big money for an EV conversion on a classic car.

For us, the key is whether the engine is a core part of the car’s appeal, so an electric E-Type would be a no, but an electric Citroen DS an appealing prospect. The latest creation EV conversions from Electrogenic – a 1929 Rolls Royce Phantom II – sort of falls between the two; an impressive engine for its time, but not really key to the car’s character.

So Electrogenic has removed the Phantom’s 7.7-litre straight six and replaced it with a 93kWh battery bank powering a 200bhp electric motor and driving through a new single-speed direct drive transmission.

Electrogenic’s Steve Drummond said:

This is undoubtedly the most complex classic car EV conversion yet attempted, the stunning results really are a testament to the world-leading talents of our team. We’re immensely proud of the results, and we’re delighted to be unveiling it at Salon Privé, here at Blenheim Palace. It’s the perfect place to reveal such a stately piece of British motoring history, now updated and future-proofed for the next hundred years of clean, silent electric motoring.

Electrogenic has covered the batteries in a sculptured cowling to create an impressive sight when the bonnet’s open, sympathetically fitted some new gauges, added posh Sound, Bluetooth and regen braking, despite which they say all the changes can be reversed if needed.