THIS is McLaren’s new hybrid supercar – and it sounds the death knell for the McLaren Sports Series

McLaren is ending its Sports Series of cars in 2021 to be replaced by a new hybrid supercar with V6 engine and new carbon fibre tub.

The McLaren Sports Series is the heart of the McLaren range, but it will die off in 2021, with a limited-run GT4-inspired 620R the last model to arrive.

McLaren has decided the time has come to embrace electrification in its core range, not pure electric but plug-in tech, with a new High-Performance Hybrid (HPH) McLaren arriving in 2021 and, no doubt, spawning numerous iterations in the following years.

The new HPH McLaren will sit between the McLaren GT and 720S and be underpinned by a completely new carbon fibre tub, designed and built at McLaren’s £50m Composites Technology Centre in Sheffield, and will get a new V6 petrol engine to go with the hybrid electrification which, say McLaren, will deliver “astonishing levels of performance and a uniquely intense driver experience“.

McLaren aren’t making huge claims for the new HPH’s EV-only abilities, but do say it will be a ‘medium range’ EV, able to cover most urban journeys.

Mike Flewitt, McLaren CEO, said:

This all-new McLaren supercar is the distillation of everything we have done to date; all that we have learned and achieved. This is a new kind of McLaren for a new era, an extraordinary drivers’ car that offers blistering performance as well as an all-electric range capable of covering most urban journeys. We see this new McLaren as a true ‘next generation’ supercar and cannot wait to show it to customers.

Expect more details to drift out in the coming months ahead of the McLaren HPH’s debut in 2021.