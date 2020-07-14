This is, OFFICIALLY, the Electric BMW iX3 as BMW adds ‘electric’ to the X3’s ICE options

The BMW iX3, BMW’s new electric SUV, is revealed with 282bhp and 295lb/ft of torque, 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and 285-mile range.

The arrival of the electric BMW iX3 – in every way that matters an electrified take on the ICE BMW X3 – is not exactly a closely-guarded secret as BMW have been heralding its arrival for what seems like years, and we’ve already seen the iX3 camouflage-free back in April.

But none of that detracts from the importance of the arrival of the iX3 – although it’ll be well in to 2021 before you’ll be able to buy one in the UK – as BMW finally restarts the electric juggernaut we though they’d set in motion with the i3 and i8. And the iX3 looks a decent start, although we hope there are more versions of the iX3 to come with more of what makes an EV appealing.

Under the skin sits BMW’s fifth-generation eDrive Technology with the newest motor and batteries to deliver 282bhp and 295lb/ft of torque to a single electric motor at the back, good for 0-62mph in 6.8 seconds and a range of 285 miles. Which sounds fine and is pretty much on a par with the petrol-powered X3 30i.

The battery is a quite modest 74kWh but is more energy dense than anything BMW has had before, and will take an 80 per cent charge in a bit over half an hour if you hook it up to a 150kW rapid charger.

There’s also a selection of three drive modes, and if you stick it in to ‘B’ then you’ll be able to drive one-pedal, which sounds counter-intuitive but, once you’ve persevered for a few miles, is a very easy way to drive, particularly in town.

There are a number of visual cues to mark out the iX3 from its ICE siblings, including a ‘closed’ grille design, blue bits scattered around the body and a set of bespoke alloys which, claim BMW, add six miles to the range all on their own.

No UK prices for the BMW iX3, but as it won’t go on sale for a year there’s plenty of time for BMW to get their abacus out.