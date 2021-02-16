THIS is the 992 Porsche 911 GT3 – on sale in the UK from £123,100

The 992 version of the Porsche 911 GT3 is revealed and goes on sale in the UK with a track-ready 503bhp and a £123,100 price tag.

If you love a 911, the 911 you should love more is the track-focussed 911 GT3, complete with track attitude, low weight and naturally aspirated power. And now there’s a new one – the 2021 992 Porsche 911 GT3.

As you’d expect, the new 911 GT3 comes with a naturally-aspirated 4.0 litre flat-six – with more than a passing nod to the lump in the 911 GT3 Cup – with 503bhp and 347lb/ft of torque, mated to either a six-speed manual – goof for 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds – or a seven-speed PDK which gets to 62mph in 3.4 seconds. And if you opt for the PDK the gear stick looks much the same as the manual.

All that oomph from a naturally-aspirated lump is helped (a bit) by weight reduction, so there’s more carbon fibre, the bigger brakes are lighter than before and the battery loses a thumping 10kg. If you tick the right box you can fit a sports exhaust for another 10kg saving, there are no back seats, the glass is thinner and the bonnet is plastic.

Visually you can’t fail to notice the adjustable big wing at the back, the vents in the bonnet and the front splitter on the GT3, and on the inside the rev counter going all the way to 10,000rpm and a track mode for the display delivering vital stuff like tyre pressure, oil pressure and temperature.

The new Porsche 911 GT3 is now on sale from £123,100 with first customer cars due in May.