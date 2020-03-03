THIS is the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar – and it’s all sold out at £1.8 million

The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar is revealed as a ‘Speedster’ take on Bentley’s Continental GT, with 650bhp and a run of just 12 cars at £1.8 million each.

Bentley has been busy teasing the Mulliner Bacalar ahead of what should have been a glorious reveal at the Geneva Motor Show, but now that’s cancelled it’s a slightly less glorious online reveal for a car designed to demonstrate that Mulliner coachbuilding is alive and well in the 21st century.

The oily details for the Bacalar is that it comes with an uprated W12 engine good for 650bhp and 667lb/ft of torque – good for a top speed over 200mph – with a chassis and running gear from the Continental GT. But it’s the Mulliner gloss you’re paying for – in spades.

That gloss is extensive, but then it ought to be. The Bentley Mulliner Bacalar costs more than ten times what a regular, well-specced, GT will set you back, with each of the run of 12 cars costing a whopping £1.8 milion. And they’re all sold.

For the extra £1.65 million or so you get new front and rear wings fashioned from carbon fibre, new bumpers making a bolder statement, bespoke lights front and back and a posh paint job called Yellow Flame which uses rice husks to make it metallic-y.

Inside is, as the rest of the car, Continental GT at its heart, but with a raised centre console, open vents, bespoke Bacalar luggage where the back seats were, 5,000-year old Riverwood trim, wool and tweed upholstery (although any material buyers want is on offer) and posher knurling.

Adrian Hallmark, Bentley boss, said:

In Bacalar, we have created a fully bespoke Bentley, orientated towards a two seat open top experience, and carrying a number of the forward thinking elements of future luxury, first heralded in our EXP100GT as part of our Centenary celebrations last year. Bacalar is a rare and remarkable Bentley, and whilst clearly defined, will be an extraordinary and collaborative experience for just twelve discerning people who will now co-create, collect, drive and treasure one of twelve being built.

But if you want one, you’re too late.