THIS is the Electric Volkswagen ID.4 SUV – a bit earlier than VW planned

The new Volkswagen ID.4 electric SUV/Crossover leaks out early thanks to images filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology.

Volkswagen’s first major foray in to electric cars is already with us – although not without problems – in the guise of the VW ID.3 Hatch, a VW Golf for the EV era if you like.

But the electric VW which could be a game-changer is the Crossover/SUV take on the ID.3 – the Volkswagen ID.4.

It’s not secret the VW ID.4 is on the way, and VW themselves have issued camouflaged photos of the ID.4, and although its official debut at this year’s New York Motor Show has been cancelled thanks to Covid-19, we’re expecting an official reveal in the coming months.

But ahead of that, the ID.4 has leaked out (above) thanks to images filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology to gain approval.

What we see is no great surprise, with the ID.4 taking its styling cues from the ID.3 and delivering a Crossover/SUV look which is right on the Zeitgeist. Not only that but, unlike the ID.3, it will also be sold in the US, which should see sales of the ID.4 quickly eclipse those of the ID.3.

Expected to launch initially as a RWD model with 201bhp and a range of up to 300 miles, the ID.4 is expected to spawn a more powerful 4WD version with an extra electric motor at the front and around 300bhp.