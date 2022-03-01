This is the FIRST Jeep EV – a compact electric SUV due next year

Jeep has revealed a first look at the first fully electric model from the brand, with an undisguised image ahead of a debut in 2023.

It’s no secret, because they told us so, that Stellantis is taking its umpteen brands headlong in to the electric car universe in the coming years.

That means a new set of platforms for electric cars – STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large and STLA Frame – for their wide range of models across a diverse range of brands and a trio of electronic drive models – EDM1 a 400v unit with 93bhp, EDM2 with 400v and 164-241bhp and EDM3 with 400v or 800v and 210-443bhp – for power.

Not only that, but Stellantis plans to have Solid-State batteries ready to go by 2026 with greater density, more range, lower cost and lower use of Rare Earth Materials.

One brand Stellantis need to get going down the electric route is Jeep, and the first electric Jeep has been teased at Stellantis’ earnings presentation. But not just teased – we get to see how it’ll look (above).

Despite the full reveal, the Jeep Ev won’t actually arrive until this time next year as an electric compact SUV, and is expected to use an updated version of the EV Platform already used by Stellantis on cars like the Peugeot e-208 and Vauxhall Corsa-e, and come with all-wheel drive (at least as an option).

The Jeep EV is still recognisably Jeep in design – even getting a blanked-off take on its iconic grille – but a bit generic compact SUV/High-riding Hatch once you get round the back, and with a bit of butch black cladding to convey intent.

Jeep isn’t saying, but it seems likely the Jeep EV will inherit its electric powertrain from similar-sized Stellantis brands.