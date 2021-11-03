THIS is the first look at the 2023 MINI as MINI outlines its ICE and EV plans

MINI reveals the 2023 MINI – suitably disguised – as it outlines its plans for ICE and EV models to come, and new MINi variants too.

It may seem a bit soon to be revealing the 2023 MINI 3-door Hatch (above), but MINI is keen we know it has plans in place to move the MINI brand forward in this era of EVs, although it’s not forsaking ICE, at least not for now.

MINI fans will be delighted to see that the 2023 MINI still looks like the MINI BMW has been building since it breathed new life into the brand, although when the new 3-Door Hatch arrives in 2023 it will benefit from a new interior and the usual titivations of looks for a new generation, come in EV and ICE versions and be built in Oxford.

But the plans for MINI go beyond the core 3-Door Hatch (we assume there will also be a five-door), with plans, it appears, for a smaller MINI (perhaps the 2015 MINi Minor gives us a hint) and a more compact crossover to sit below a Countryman expected to grow for the next generation.

The two new variants of the MINI will be built in China in a deal with Great Wall, and MINI is also planning to turn the uninspiring Urbanaut Concept in to a production MPV, and bring John Cooper Works models in to the electric age.