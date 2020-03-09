THIS is the new electric BMW iX3 – revealed by BMW – but it’s NOT going to the US

The new BMW iX3 – BMW’s electric take on the X3 – is revealed by BMW in a ‘Geneva’ presentation, but it won’t be heading to the US for a while.

In the raft of ‘Geneva’ reveals last week online, BMW revealed the new Concept i4 electric take on the new i4 heading in to production next year. But there was also a reveal of the production take on the electric BMW iX3.

First seen a year ago as the BMW Concept iX3, BMW revealed a single image of the production version of the iX3 in its online presentation (above) looking, unsurprisingly, much like every other BMW X3.

It’s a toned-down take on the Concept iX3 – there’s a surprise – with the wheels appearing a chunk smaller, the grille a two-piece job instead of the concept’s single piece, and fewer blue highlights.

In fact, it’s even more an X3 than the concept was, with very little to set it apart from its ICE-powered siblings, and therein seems to lie a bit of a problem.

According to Automotive News, BMW dealers in the US have no interest in trying to flog an electric X3, feeling its ICE-based format a big detriment to potential sales, as is its likely RWD-only option, and its range – probably under 200 miles in US tests – no competition for Tesla’s models or even the new Ford Mustang Mach-E.

Not only that, but BMW dealers seem to think American buyers are really only interested in the home-grown Tesla EVs, and have little appetite for European ‘Premium’ EVs. As Jaguar and Audi can probably attest.

So, for now at least, BMW has confirmed the new iX3 won’t be offered in the US