This is the new electric Fiat 600 – Fiat’s take on the Jeep Avenger

The new electric Fiat 600 has been revealed within an off-topic video, and is Fiat’s take on the electric Jeep Avenger.

Is the Fiat 600 (or, officially, the Fiat 600e) more than just a plus-sized Fiat 500e, or is it Fiat’s electric replacement for the Fiat 500X? We’re not sure, but whichever it is it’s clearly getting an official reveal sometime soon.

Fiat has effectively revealed the 600 in an off-topic video in the last couple of days (below), with a good look at the exterior and brief glimpses of parts of the interior. Makes a change from a tease.

Looking much as you’d expect, the Fiat 600 inherits much of its looks from the 500e, but with a 500X-sized body and raised ride height.

So far, all we’ve got is a look at the 600e with no details (doubtless they’ll be the next bit of the ‘tease’), but the Jeep Avenger – another Stellantis EV – probably holds the key to its likely powertrain.

That will mean a 154bhp electric motor powered by a 54kWh battery promising a range of around 250 miles, but it also seems likely it will be offered in some markets as an ICE model with a 1.2-litre 3-pot petrol.

No hints yet on when the Fiat 600 will be officially revealed, but after this sneak reveal it won’t be long.

Fiat 600 Reveal Video