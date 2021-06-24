THIS is the new Ferrari 296 GTB – with 819bhp from its V6 plug-in Hybrid

The new Ferrari 296 GTB is revealed as a V6 plug-in hybrid supercar, producing 819bhp and 546lb/ft of torque, good for 62mph in 2.9 seconds.

The Ferrari 296 GTB arrives as Ferrari’s first proper plug-in hybrid car, deserting the traditional V8 for a new V6 Turbo mated to an electric motor and good for a total of 819bhp – all going to the back wheels.

The 296 GTB can be driven as an EV – officially for up to 15 miles – using power from its 7.45kWh battery, but the PHEV powertrain is about performance, and you can use that in different ways using the eManettino switch on the steering wheel for one of the four available modes – eDrive, Hybrid, Performance and Qualify – using a different mix of power.

The GTB also comes with an active aero device for increasing downforce, and its design is said to be influenced by Ferrari classics like the 250 LM, with small air intakes and a flowing, tapered, clean look, with the back end getting flying buttresses which flow down to the engine bay and look halfway between a coupe and a spider. And you can bet a GTB Spider is on the way.

The chassis gets a chunk of new systems including a Transition Manager Actuator for managing the two power sources, a six-way Dynamic Chassis Sensor, ABD Evo for improved repeated braking, new ABS setup, as well as a shorter wheelbase than the F8 Tributo for added agility.

The interior looks to emulate the clean lines of the exterior and follows the lead of the SF90 Stradale but with a more grown-up and minimalist look, with a modern take on the classic H-gate from the SF90, a ‘trick’ Ferrari steering wheel, lots of ‘digital’ and even a display for the passenger.

Welcome to the new Ferrari world.