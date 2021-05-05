THIS is the new Ferrari 812 Competizione (and Aperta)

The Ferrari 812 Competizione and 812 Competizione A arrives as Ferrari turns the dial up to 11 on the 812 Superfast.

A couple of weeks ago, Ferrari teased us with a new take on the 812 Superfast, which appeared to have no name. But now it has. Say hello to the Ferrari Superfast Competizione and its Targa-roofed convertible sibling the 812 Competizione A (‘A’ is for Aperta).

Both Competizione versions have the same V12 under the skin as the 812 Superfast, with 819bhp and 510lb/ft of torque, but there has been a tweak or three.

Teaks include titanium conrods, new cams and carbon coating for the pistons, all of which has allowed Ferrari to up the rev limiter to 9,500rpm. Which should make for some proper aural delight, and lets the Competizione hit 62mph in 2.9 seconds on its way to 211mph. Ferrari has also given the Competizione independent rear-wheel steering, the latest version of Side Slip Control.

Tweaks to looks and aero include big bonnet creases, carbon fibre splitter, big side vents, full width rear diffuser and, for the coupe, a back window more or less blanked out by an aluminium panel of vortex generators.

Ferrari are building 999 812 Competiziones at around £430k and 599 Competizione As at around £500k. But all are already sold.