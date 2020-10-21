THIS is the new Hyundai i20 N – an i20 that looks a match for the Fiesta ST

The Hyundai i20 N is officially revealed as a 201bhp hot hatch with WRC DNA to take on the Ford Fiesta ST. And it looks very promising.

Hyundai’s first performance Hatch, the Hyundai i30 N, has been a big hit, trading punches with the established Hot-Hatchery leaders – Ford and VW – and doing so on an absolutely even footing despite no history in the sector.

Now it’s time to follow up the i30 N with a new N Performance model – the Hyundai i20 N – and following a tease last week it’s time to say hello to the car Hyundai think will take the fight to VW and Ford again, in the sector below this time.

Promising WRC DNA flowing through its fabric, the i20 N looks the part with a more aggressive front and rear, rear spoiler, red detailing, side skirts, N-branded calipers, big single tail pipe and a healthy dose of Hyundai’s ‘Sensuous Sportiness’ design.

Inside the i20 N gets new sports seats, N-branded steering wheel, gear knob and pedals, performance buttons on the steering wheel and N-specific functions for the infotainment.

But the heart of the i20 N lies under the skin, with a new 1.6 litre turbo producing 201bhp and 203lb/ft of torque, sent to the front wheels through a reinforced six-speed manual, an (optional) limited-slip diff, uprated chassis, recalibrated steering and bigger front brakes, with 0-62mph in 6.7 seconds and a top speed of 143mph.

The i20 N also comes with N Grin System driving modes which include a custom setting which allows you to make a right mess of the setup by playing with engine response, steering, gearbox and stability control settings, and even the exhaust sound.

The new Hyundai i20 N will go on sale in the spring, with prices likely to start at a shade under £22k.