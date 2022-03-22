This is the new Maserati Grecale SUV – aiming at the Porsche Macan, BMW X4 and Range Rover Velar

The new Maserati Grecole SUV is revealed as Maserati’s challenge to cars like the Porsche Macan, BMW X4 and Range Rover Velar.

This is the new Maserartiti Grecale, a smaller brother to the Maserati Levante, which was supposed to have arrived last year as Maserati’s great hope for a bigger volume, and more profitable, future. But Covid and Chips put paid to those plans but now, better late than never, the Grecale is here.

Very much a soft-roader, and looking much like a smaller Levante – with hints of the MC20 – as you’d expect, the Grecale does have an off-road mode and air suspension (and more expensive models) that’ll let you go over obstacles, but it’s an SUV much in the mould of the Macan.

In size terms, it’s somewhere between the Porsche Macan and Cayenne, and BMW X4 and X5, and as such Maserati is promising plenty of room inside, with the new interior sporting a digital version of Maserati’s trademark clock for the first time, ‘PRND’ buttons for gear shifts, a pair of sizeable screens with Android for the infotainment, and flappy paddles.

To start with, when the Grecale goes on sale in the summer, there will be a choice of a 523bhp V6 borrowed from the MC20 and good for 62mph in 3.8 seconds, and a pair of 2.0-litre four-pot versions available in GT and Modena trim good for 296bhp and 326bhp respectively, with 20″ alloys on the Modena and 19″ on the GT. All versions have four-wheel drive. In addition to the trio of Grecales there is a Grecale Folgore (EV) on the way next year.

The new Maserati Grecale will go on sale later this year. Expect prices to start around £60k.