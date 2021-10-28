This is the NEW Mercedes SL – only this time it’s a Mercedes-AMG SL

The new Mercedes-AMG SL is revealed as AMG take over the SL, featuring 4WD, seats in the back and a V8 option good for 577bhp.

The Mercedes SL is an icon for Mercedes, but having started out as a properly thrilling Roadster, it’s morphed over the years into a heavy, often ponderous relic of past glories. But not anymore.

The new Mercedes SL is revealed, and it’s now settled by AMG – it’s officially the Mercedes-AMG SL – and it promises to turn the SL back into a thrilling Roadster, but one able to pamper too when the need is there.

Sitting on a new aluminium platform, the new SL is more rigid than the outgoing SL and the new Platform also allows engines and axles to sit lower, reducing the centre of gravity and adding dynamism in the process.

There’s something of the look of the AMG GT, a hint of Porsche 911 and a bit of SL history, but the overall effect is very modern AMG with a big Panamericana grille, adaptive LED headlights, active spoilers and a pretty aggressive overall look, especially at the front.

Consigned to the history books is the heavy, and unreliable, folding metal roof, replaced by a triple-layer fabric job able to stow or deploy in 15 seconds at up to 37mph, and the reduced storage for a fabric roof means more space in the back for actual seats, good for passengers up to 5ft tall, they say.

Engine options to kick things off are both V8s – the SL 55 and SL 63 – and both with 4MATIC+ 4WD, with the SL 55 getting a 4.0-litre V8 good for 469bhp and 0-62mph in 3.9 seconds.

The SL 63 gets the same 4.0-litre V8 as the SL 55 but comes with 577bhp and 590lb/ft of torque, good for 61mph in 3.6 seconds on the way to a top speed of 196mph, with both models getting a choice of driving modes – Slippery, Comfort, Sport, Sport+ and Individual – and the SL 63 adding a Race mode.

Inside, which we saw some time ago, has an 11.9″ portrait screen – tiltable to stop reflections – and a 12.3″ instrument panel, AMG steering wheel, turbine air vents, electric sports seats and Airscarf.

No prices for the new Mercedes-AMG SL yet, but expect them to start in six figures.

2022 New Mercedes-AMG SL Photos