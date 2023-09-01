This is the new MINI Countryman – and there’s an ELECTRIC Countryman too [Video]

The new MINI Countryman is revealed, with BMW X1 underpinnings, grows in size and is available with an electric powertrain.

We’ve already seen the arrival of the new MINI Cooper Electric today, and now we get its much bigger sibling with the reveal of the new MINI Countryman.

For the first time, the MINI Countryman comes with the option of electric powertrains, with the Countryman E getting a 64.7kWh battery and a single 210bhp motor, and the AWD Countryman SE All4 309bhp and a pair of electric motors, Range is, respectively, 267 miles and 269 miles and o-62mph times are 8.6 seconds and 5.6 seconds.

As well as the EV offerings, you’ll still be able to quench your ICE thirst with the 168bhp petrol S Countryman C, the S All4 with 215bhp or the JCW All4 with 296bhp.

The look of the new Countryman is still familiar despite its greater size (13cm longer), and it’s mixed with the minimalist lines of the new Cooper, but with lozenge-shaped headlights instead of round and a tailgate proper at the back.

Inside it’s just a bigger version of the new Cooper, complete with the round OLED screen with its various modes.

Trim levels for the new Countryman are Classic, Exclusive and Sport, with prices starting at £28,500 for a petrol Countryman and starting at £40k for an EV version with deliveries expected to start in February.

New 2024 MINI Countryman Electric Video