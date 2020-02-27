THIS is the new Mk8 Volkswagen Golf GTI. And the new VW Golf GTD. And the new VW Golf GTE

Volkswagen reveals a trio of new performance Golfs ahead of a debut at the Geneva Motor Show – the new Golf GT, new Golf GTD and new Golf GTE.

Volkswagen has been busy teasing the new Mk8 Golf GTI and new GTD ahead of a debut at the Geneva Motor Show, so we were expecting a brace of new performance Golfs to arrive.

In fact what we get is a trio of new performance Golf, with nthe debut of not just the new Golf GT and GTD, but the plug-in hybrid Golf GTE too. You wait for a new performance Golf…

Of course, it’s the new VW Golf GTI which is the headline act here having done sterling service for VW for 45 years, but the GTE and, to a lesser extent, the GTD are as important, although neither would exist without the GTI’s success.

The new Golf GTI, unsurprisingly, comes with a 2.0 litre petrol turbo, this time round with 242bhp and 273lb/ft of torque going to the front wheels, whilst the GTD gets what VW say is one of the cleanest 2.0 litre diesel engines in the world, thanks to double-dosing, good for 197bhp and only available with a DSG ‘box.

The new Golf GTE plug-in hybrid has perhaps the most interesting powertrain, with the combination of a 1.4 litre petrol engine and electric motor delivering the same 242bhp as the new Golf GTI, promises similar performance – but only if you’ve got charge in the new, bigger 13kWh battery – although it won’t feel as sharp as the GTI thanks to the weight of that battery.

In terms of looks, the thre are very similar and all sport the five-piece LED running lights under the bumper, but the GTI gets a red stripe on the grille, the GTD a silver one and the GTE – you guessed it – a blue one.

Inside is new Golf, with buttons pretty much consigned to the ‘old hat’ bin, but the ‘old hat’ chequered seats and golf ball gear knob remain in the GTI.

The new Golf GTI, GTD and GTE may be debuting next week in Geneva, but it’ll probably ve the end of the year before you can park one on your drive.

