THIS is the New Nissan Qashqai – Bigger, Bolder and Better than the old Qashqai

The new Nissan Qashqai is revealed as Nissan move the Qashqai game forward with a bolder, bigger and much improved Qashqai.

Nissan has been busy teasing the new Qashqai for the last three months, not surprising considering just how important the Qashqai is to Nissan, and now it’s here. So say hello to the new, bigger, bolder, better Qashqai which, if previous Qashqais are anything to go by, will soon be littering every road and car park in the country.

Sitting on a new CMF-C Platform, the new Qashqai grows a bit – 35mm longer and 32mm wider and an extra 20mm in the wheelbase for more rear room – which appears to make it look less stubby, gets dynamic creases (plenty of them), new V-Motion grille, 20″ alloys and LED Matrix headlights. It’s a decent-looking thing.

The new platform brings a weight saving and new Macpherson struts at both ends (opt for the 4WD Qashqai and you’ll get a multi-link setup at the back), and there’s a more responsive steering setup to make the ‘drive’ more enjoyable.

Inside, the Qashqai goes more ‘Premium’ with its materials and more sophisticated tech, with new 9″ infotainment with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, 12.3″ instrument screen and a big old 10.8″ HUD, with sensible touches like rear doors that open to 85 degrees to make it easier to get kiddies in and out, better visibility and USB outlets front and back.

Engine options are all electrified, with the regular option a 1.3 litre four-pot with 12v Mild Hybrid help available in 138bhp and 156bhp flavours, with the lower power version with manual ‘box and FWD and the moer powerful available with CVT and 4WD.

The most interesting engine option though is the ‘Petrol-Powered Electric’ Qashqai which brings Nissan’s e-Power setup to the Qashqai, using a 1.5 litre petrol engine working at an optimum level to power a 2kWh battery which then powers and electric motor on the front wheels, good for 187bhp and promising an electric ‘feel’ without any range anxiety.

The new Nissan Qashqai is expected to be in Nissan showrooms by the summer, with prices likely to start from around £25k.

2021 Nissan Qashqai Video

2021 Nissan Qashqai Photo Gallery