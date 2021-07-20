This is the new Porsche Macan – not to be confused with the new electric Macan

The Porsche Macan gets a facelift with more power, updated interior and exterior and more tech, but this is not the new electric Porsche Macan.

We know there’s an electric Porsche Macan in the pipeline, but this ‘new’ Porsche Macan is not it, instead it’s a titivated version of the current Macan which will be sold alongside the new electric Macan when it arrives, probably in 2022.

For now, Porsche has refreshed the ICE Macan with titivated looks, more power, more tech and, it would seem, no Porsche Macan Turbo. At least for now.

That means you now have the choice of the Macan, Macan S and Macan GTS, with the Macan getting a newly-developed 2.0-litre petrol engine with 261bhp, the Macan S the 2.9-litre V6 with 375bhp and the Macan GTS with 434bhp. Which makes the new Macan S as powerful as the outgoing GTS, and the GTS as powerful as the ‘missing’ Macan Turbo.

All the new Macans come with a seven-speed PDK ‘box and all-wheel drive, with the GTS getting a 10mm suspension drop, stiffer air springs and torque vectoring to back-up its place as the ‘sporty’ Macan.

Cosmetically, it’s the usual facelift fodder for the updated Macan, with a new grille, new diffuser, new LED headlights, new alloys and, for the GTS, lots of black exterior trim elements and a different rear diffuser.

The Macan also get updates to the interior with the old banks of buttons on each side of the centre console replaced with touch-sensitive icons, a new gear lever, a new analogue clock and a new (optional) GTS Sport package which adds powered sports seats, carbon pack, Race-Tex upholstery with extended leather and contrast stitching. The 10.9″ infotainment remains, and we assume it runs Porsche’s latest infotainment setup.

The updated Porsche Macan is now on sale, with the Macan from £47,780, the Macan S from £53,300 and the Macan GTS from £64,770.