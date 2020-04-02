This is the PERFORMANCE Hyundai Nexo N direct from Hyundai. Or is it?

In lieu of an April Fool in these rather serious times, Hyundai has delivered instead a set of images of N versions of the Nexo, Palisade and Prophecy.

There probably were a couple of lame April Fool pranks floating around yesterday from the odd car maker, but in these difficult times it seems a bit inappropriate to go the prank route, although humour – even gallows humour – is definitely a very good way to go in everyday life. Or maybe that’s just us?

In lieu of delivering a car prank this year, Hyundai decided to indulge in a bit of ‘N’ fantasy by divvying up a trio of Hyundai models with the performance ‘N’ looks, but just to make it clear these dodn’t indicate any future direction they decided to base them on the three models least likely ever to get an N Performance version.

First up (at the top) is an N version of the Hyundai Nexo which, as it’s a hydrogen fuel cell-powered Hyundai, is very unlikely to get treated to the sort of N Performance upgrades we’v seen in the i30, although it perhaps gives some clues to the expected Hyundai Tucson N and Kona N.

Next up is the Hyundai Palisade N, a big lump of an SUV we don’t get in the UK but which is actually quite an appealing lump. But it’s a big lump of a thing and highly unlikely ever to have an N version. Although if Mercedes can do an AMG GLS 63..

Finally, below, is an N version of the impressive Prophecy concept, and it does look very good. Hyundai are adamant the prophecy is just a pointer to future models, but it’s such a convincing look it really should be heading for production.

These three ‘N’ models may be nothing more than fantasy, but they’re perhaps a subtle pitch for the launching of N Line versions?