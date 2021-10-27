Tiny electric Citroen Ami goes COMMERCIAL with the Citroen Ami Cargo

The tiny electric Citreon Ami turns into a small electric ‘van’ with the arrival in the UK next year of the Citroen Ami Cargo.

Back in 2019, Citroen revealed the Ami One Concept as a tiny, two-seat electric car, and it turned into the Citreon Ami in 2020 offering urban mobility with a tiny 5.5kWh battery powering a tiny electric motor and offering a top speed of 28mph and range of 43 miles.

The Ami was aimed at the French market where the Ami is classified as a quadricycle meaning anyone over 14 can drive it, but to Citreon’s surprise there was a demand for the Ami to be made available in the UK – even though you’d need a full driving licence and it’s only available in LHD – and they duly put it on sale and, so far, have taken 1,400 deposits.

Now, Citreon has decided that if there’s a demand for the Ami in the UK then there’s demand for the Ami ‘Van’ too, so the Citroen Ami Cargo is going on sale in the UK in 2022 as a last-mile delivery EV for businesses based and delivering in confined urban areas.

Looking pretty much the same as the passenger Ami, the Ami Cargo loses its passenger seat which is replaced by a storage pod separated from the driver by a partition and able to carry up to 260 litres of stuff in addition to what will fit in the tiny boot.

No prices for the Citreon Ami Cargo yet (although you can reserve one here for £250) but expect prices to start at around £6k.