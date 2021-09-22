Tiny electric Citroen Ami IS coming to the UK

The Citroen Ami Quadricycle, Citroen’s vision for electric urban transport, is to be sold in the UK after all. Expected to start at around £6k.

At the start of 2020, just before Covid turned the world properly upside down, Citroen revealed their answer to future urban mobility with the Citroen Ami – a production version of the Citroen Ami One Concept – a tiny, two-seat electric car with limited range and urban-focused performance.

Officially, in Europe, the Ami is classed as a Quadricycle, which means, in most EU countries, anyone over 16 can drive it – and without a car license – and in France, anyone over 14 can get behind the wheel. But as the UK doesn’t do the quadricycle thing the Ami was never coming to the UK. Except it is.

Thanks to more than 12,000 registrations of interest in the Ami in the UK, Citroen has decided they will sell it here, and orders open next week (27 September) for delivery in 2022, although only LHD versions will be available. But in a car so small, and with a big greenhouse, that matters not one jot.

For the price of a posh bicycle – expected to start from around £6k – the Ami is a proper no-brainer for anyone living in a city or large town, with its 5.5kWh battery offering a range of around 46 miles (much less, we assume, if you’re rugby-player size) and a top speed of 28mph, enough to keep up with urban traffic and cross London just as quickly as a £200k supercar.

Form an orderly queue.