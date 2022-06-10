Top 10 TV Cop Cars of all time REVEALED by Top Gear – and it’s Morse’s Jaguar Mark 2 at #1

Top Gear looks at the favourite TV cop-cars of all time in a new episode, and it’s Morse’s Jaguar Mark 2 in the top spot.

Top Gear is busy promoting the new series, and ahead of this weekend’s second episode they’ve revealed the results of a poll to find the UK’s favourite cop cars of all time.

TG asked 1,000 people to vote for their favourite TV police car, but we do wonder whether the results reflect the age of those polled or the fact modern TV police dramas don’t have any iconic cars front and centre, but the list is dominated by cars, and TV series, very much in the ‘Classic’ mould.

Top of the TV cop cars is the Jaguar Mark 2 driven by Morse, closely followed by Gene Hunt’s Audi Quattro from Ashes to Ashes and Magnum’s Ferrari 308 GTS.

The top three are joined by Ray Doyle’s Capri 3.0 litre from The Professionals and Starsky and Hutch’s red and white Ford Gran Torino, as well as a second appearance from a John Thaw character with Jack Reagan’s Ford Consul GT from the Sweeney on the list. The full top 10 is:

Jaguar Mark 2 – Inspector Morse, Morse (53%) Audi Quattro – Gene Hunt, Ashes to Ashes (43%) Ferrari 308 GTS – Thomas Magnum, Magnum PI (41%) Ford Capri – Ray Doyle, The Professionals (41%) Ford Gran Torino – Dave Starsky, Starsky and Hutch (40%) Ferrari Testarossa – Sonny Crockett, Miami Vice (37%) Land Rover Defender – Vera Stanhope, Vera (33%) Ford Consul GT – Inspector Jack Regan, The Sweeney (28%) Ford Cortina – Gene Hunt, Life on Mars (27%) Mercedes SL and Ford Escort XR3i cabriolet – Harriet and Jim, Dempsey and Makepeace (27%)

Just missing out on the top 10 is Spender’s Sierra Cosworth, Jim Bergerac’s Triumph Roadster and the Ford Zephyr from Z Cars.

Even with the proliferation of classic police drama repeats on TV, you probably have to be of a certain age to remember half of these. That said, we’re struggling to come up with any classic cop cars on the missing list.

You can see Chris, Freddie and Paddy playing TV cop cars top trumps on Sunday’s episode of Top Gear.