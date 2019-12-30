Top Gear Series 28 video TEASE arrives ahead of January 2020 start

Top Gear returns to our screens in January, ahead of which we get a Series 28 Video tease to give a taste of what to expect.

Ever since Messrs Clarkson, Hammond and May took Amazon’s Shilling and disappeared behind a Paywall, Top Gear has struggled to find its feet and a trio of presenters with genuine chemistry. But, finally, in Flintoff, McGuinness and Harris they look to have cracked it.

Who’d have thought a former cricketer, a comedian come presenter and a motoring journalist would gel so well, but they have. Although there’s more than a touch of the Clarkson, Hammond and May about them.

Now the new trio are back for Series 28 of Top Gear – due to air in January (2020) – so we’re treated to a video trailer to give a taste of the exploits ahead and the cars on show.

Unsurprisingly there seems to be more EVs than ever, with the Porsche Taycan and VW ID. R Racer both in the clip, and what appears to be a Top Gear favourite – racing a Jet Fighter – but this time with the new McLaren Speedtail.

It looks like we can also expect a car bungee jump off a damn, cheap convertibles taking on a driving range, off-roading in classic cars and much, much more (plus the (a Top Gear Nepal special last night).

Expect more details as Series 28 nears its first outing in January.

Top Gear Series 28 Video Trailer