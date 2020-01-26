Top Gear Tonight: Budget Convertibles, Ariel Atom 4 and Flintoff BUNGEES in a Metro

Top Gear returns to our screens tonight for Episode one of Series 28, with a trio of budget convertibles, the Ariel Atom and Freddie Flintoff Bungeeing in a Metro.

It’s taken a while, but it is starting to look like Top Gear has its mojo back with latest in what’s been an ever-changing lineup of presenters since Messrs Clarkson, Hammond and May left to play with Amazon’s bank account.

We’ve already had a prelude to Series 28 with the 2019 Top Gear Christmas special with Flintoff, McGuinness and Harris in a proper old-school Top Gear road trip across Nepal, which was up there with some of the best road trips of the Clarkson era.

We’ve also had a preview of the whole of Top Gear series 28 at the end of December, letting is know we can look forward to stuff like the Porsche Taycan and VW ID. R EVs and the McLaren Speedtail.

But now the start of Series 28 is upon us with episode one airing tonight.

The theme of the night is a trio of affordable convertibles, with Flintoff, McGuinness and Harris kicking off in their £600 convertibles – apparently the average per person cost of a holiday – with an outing from Bognor to Essex, with the trio being squirted with ‘sweat substitute’, pelted with golf balls and marooned in the sea.

Also on offer is Chris Harris playing with the Ariel Atom 4, and Freddie Flintoff bungee jumping in a Mtero. Which looks properly scary.

Top Gear Series 28 Episode one – the first of six episodes – is on BBC 2 tonight at 8pm (26 January 2020).