Toyota Aygo City Car successor CONFIRMED by Toyota – and it’s ICE only

Toyota confirms it’s developing a successor to the Toyota Aygo City Car, using the Platform from the Yaris and with only petrol power.

In the mad rush to turn every car in to an electric car, small City Cars are disappearing from the market as the cost of electrifying them makes them too expensive, and car makers fear continuing to deliver ICE-powered City Cars will play havoc withe their average CO2 emissions.

But for Toyota, purveyor of an almost completely hybrid range of cars, average CO2 emissions is not really a problem, so they’ve made the decision to deliver a successor to the Toyota Aygo City Car, and it will be only offered with petrol power.

Toyota say the replacement for the Aygo (we don’t know if the Aygo badge will remain) will be built on the same GA-B Platform as the latest Yaris, meaning a bit more space and improved ride, handling and safety, with styling you can probably expect to be a bit quirky but with strong Yaris influences, and perhaps a slightly raised ride height and bits of butch cladding for a touch of rufty-tufty cred.

Adding this new A-Segment replacement for the Aygo to the production of the Yaris and Yaris Cross will see Toyota delivering some 500,000 units a year in Europe from the same platform, delivering decent economies of scale in the process and keeping the price of the new Aygo affordable.

Power will probably come courtesy of the 1.0 litre three-pot petrol engine in the Yaris, mated to either a five-speed manual or CVT ‘box.

What will change with the arrival of the Aygo’s replacement is its ‘French’ siblings, as there appear to be no plans to deliver a Citroen C1 or Peugeot 108 (effectively Frenchified Aygos) from the new platform.