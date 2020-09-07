Toyota Aygo JBL Edition adds BIG Sound to the Aygo

The Toyota Aygo JBL Edition arrives as a high-spec Aygo complete with high-end sound from JBL and a funky paint job. Costs from £14,150.

If you want a decent little city car – before emission regulations kill them off completely – you can do much worse than a Toyota Aygo.

The current Aygo arrived in 2014 – with a facelift in 2018 – in the process turning the Aygo from a bland, if very well-built, City Car, in to a much funkier offering with a big push on the ‘X’ face and Toyota’s impressive build quality.

Now Toyota has decided it’s time for a special edition Aygo, and has revealed the Toyota Aygo JBL Edition, focusing on a big sound system and funky paint job. Although, at £14,150, it’s an Aygo at the top of the price tree, getting on for 50 per cent more expensive than the entry-level Aygo.

For your extra cash you get a JBL Sound system with 100W per channel – that’s a total of 600W of sound – with a pair of tweeters on top of the dash, a couple of full-range speakers low down in the doors and a subwoofer in the boot where the spare wheel usually lived. And with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto included you can blast your own play list at will.

Adding to the big Sound is an Electric Grey paint job with contrasting Mandarin Pop Orange for the roof, front pillars, side sills and lower grille surround, with added Mandarin Pop highlights inside too.

The £14,150 price tag for the Aygo JBL (an extra £700 if you want Toyota’s x-shift auto ,box) includes all the above as well as Toyota’s Safety Sense suite of electronic safety stuff, 15″ black alloys, part leather, Climate, reversing camera and privacy glass.