Toyota Aygo X ARRIVES as Toyota turns the Aygo X Prologue in to a production model

The Toyota Aygo X arrives in production guise as Toyota take a new generation of Aygo down the mini SUV road.

Turning cars electric is going to be the death knell of little city cars, it’s claimed, because they will be just too expensive. But, for now, at least, Toyota isn’t buying that.

Back in March, we got a look at what to expect from a new generation Aygo as Toyota revealed the Aygo X Prologue, a butch little SUV previewing a new generation of Aygo which, unlike previous generations, won’t have Peugeot and Citroen versions.

Now the Toyota Aygo X (that’s ‘X’ as in ‘Cross) is revealed in production guise and, although toned down from the concept, it’s still a rugged-looking little Toyota ready to sit at the bottom of Toyota’s range and tackle the urban jungle.

Sitting on a shortened version of the GA-B Platform underpinning the Yaris, there are still cues from the old Aygo with a retractable canvas roof, upright tail lights and glass tailgate, but raised ride height and plastic cladding give the new Aygo a butch urban vibe.

Inside is a slightly more basic version of Toyota’s latest interiors with a 9″ touchscreen and wireless phone charging, with Toyota’s Safety Sense standard and offering stuff like Pre-Collision System, Adaptive Cruise and Lane Trace Assist.

Colour/model choices for the Aygo – all of which come with a black roof – are split in to Cardamon, Chilli, Ginger and Juniper, with interior highlights matching the exterior.

Engine choice is just a single 1.0-litre petrol lump with 71bhp and 69lb/ft of torque, with either a five-speed manual or CVT auto with an official economy of around 60mpg.

The new Toyota Aygo X will go on sale in the New Year, and expect prices to start at under £15k.