Toyota Aygo X Prologue REVEALED and previewing the new Toyota Aygo City Car

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue is revealed as Toyota preview the next generation Aygo City Car as a funky petrol-powered Crossover.

Last week we had a tease for the Toyota X Prologue which the world and his dog seemed to think would be a new EV from Toyota, but we had a sneaking suspicion it would be a preview of the next generation Toyota Aygo. Which is exactly what it is.

The Toyota Aygo X Prologue is now revealed (above) as a funky, butch ‘Crossover’ aimed at urban users and promising to be affordable (certainly in comparison to a small EV) and fun.

This time round, Toyota is going it alone with the Aygo – there will be no Citroen and Peugeot versions – and looks determined to dominate the A-Segment with the bold and funky new Aygo, based on the same underpinnings as the new Yaris, sitting as high as a Yaris Cross with huge wheels and added butchness from the black lower paint job.

Those huge wheels will be toned down somewhat for production, and stuff like action cameras in the door mirrors and a skid plate at the back with built-in bike rack will probably not make production either.

But with comments from Toyota’s design team in Europe like “we’ve demonstrated that a small car can still be big and bold in personality” and “we have added an extra pinch of hot spice” it seems the Aygo Prologue may not be all that different when it goes in to production. Which seems to be confirmed by Ian Cartabiano, Design President in Europe, who said:

Everybody deserves a cool car. When I look at the Aygo X prologue, I’m really proud to say that the ED2 team have created exactly that. I’m excited to see it revolutionising the segment.

Looks like a winner to us.