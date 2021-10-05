Toyota Aygo X (pronounced Aygo ‘Cross’) TEASED ahead of November reveal

The Toyota Aygo X is confirmed by Toyota for production as a crossover replacement for the Aygo and is teased ahead of a November reveal.

Back in the spring, Toyota revealed the Toyota Aygo X Prologue, a concept for the Aygo’s replacement that took the city car down the crossover road and looked like a good route to go for Toyota’s smallest car.

Now Toyota has confirmed that the X Prologue is turning in to the new Toyota Aygo X (with the ‘X’ pronounced as ‘Cross’) and is teasing its arrival with a single image (above) ahead of its reveal in November.

This time around, there appears to be no Citroen or Peugeot takes on the Aygo, with this new model designed in Europe for the European market as Toyota eschews the notion that small city cars are no longer commercially viable.

The new Aygo X will be built in Toyota’s new GA-B Platform – which also underpins the new Yaris Hatch and Yaris Cross – and, say Toyota, will be unique in the small car sector.

It seems likely some of the Aygo X Prologue’s butchness will be toned-down for production – especially the huge wheels – and power is almost certainly going to come from Toyota’s 1.0-litre three-pot.

The new Toyota Aygo X will be revealed in November ahead of going on sale in 2022.