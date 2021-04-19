Toyota bZ4X Electric SUV Concept OFFICIALLY revealed

The Toyota bZ4X Electric SUV Concept has been officially revealed as Toyota’s first BEV and promising to be a proper 4X4.

Last week we reported on a tease for what we expected to be the Toyota bZ4X, a new electric Toyota and the first of a range of ‘BZ’ EVs on the way, and now Toyota has taken the covers off, And it is the Toyota bZ4X.

Seemingly about the size of the Toyota RAV4 – but with what looks like shorter overhangs and a longer wheelbase thanks to the EV-specific e-TNGA Platform – it has been developed with Subaru, so expect a Toyota EV SUV with some proper four-wheel drive credentials.

The bZ4X may be new and pointing at the direction of Toyota’s styling for future BEVs, but it still manages to mix many jarring angles and materials in to a cohesive look which isn’t a million miles away from Toyota’s current designs despite the lack of a proper grille.

Inside the bZ4x is more of a departure, with a ‘Yoke’ steering wheel controlling steer-by-wire technology, behind which sits a small digital instrument panel looking quite similar to Peugeot’s ‘little wheel’ setup.

Oddly, Toyota has give no real details on what’s powering the bZ4X, simply saying:

The electric powertrain – motor, control unit and battery management system – deliver class-leading efficiency and a very competitive driving range.

It still leaves us in the dark about Toyota’s progress on Solid State batteries. They were due to be showcased last year – an event cancelled because of Covid – so it wasn’t to much of a stretch to expect them to arrive (at least as an ‘on the way’ look) with this first BEV. But nothing yet.