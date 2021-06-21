Toyota bZ4X signals Toyota’s EV intent – but it’s not forsaking ICE Hybrid and FCEV

The Toyota bZ4X signals serious EV intent from Toyota, but it will continue developing ICE, Hybrid and Hydrogen vehicles.

There is no question that Toyota – and Lexus – ‘own’ the hybrid car space, starting down the hybrid route long before almost any other car maker thought adding a bit of electric help made sense.

But as the world drives headlong in to an electric future for cars, are Toyota at risk of being usurped as the world’s largest car maker with their slow move in to electric cars?

Yes, Toyota now has a range of electric cars on the way – the first of which, the Toyota bZ4X – has already been revealed as a concept – but Toyota’s electric car plans look very conservative compared to most legacy car makers.

But Toyota hasn’t become, arguably, the most successful car maker in the world by accident, and the cautious rollout of new EVs is an intentional path to let the market settle and find out what it really wants.

Speaking at Toyota’s annual shareholder meeting, Toyota’s Shigeki Terashi said “It’s too early to concentrate on one option”, and that in the 30 years other options – like hybrids and fuel-cell cars, need to compete to find the best solution. Toyota also pointed out that the materials used to build EVs have a huge carbon impact – far greater than ICE, hybrid or FCEV.

So, is Toyota’s take on the EV future sensible and pragmatic, or are they going to miss the boat?