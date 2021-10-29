Toyota bZ4x – Toyota’s first BEV electric car – REVEALED in production guise

The Toyota bZ4x, Toyota’s first BEV, is revealed in production guise ahead of going on sale in the UK in December.

For all Toyota’s experience with the electrification of Hybrid cars, they’ve steered shy of jumping on the pure electric battery route for their cars. But no more.

Following the reveal of the concept bZ4x in the summer, Toyota now reveals the production version of the bZ4x, little changed from the concept, ahead of a European launch in December when online reservations open up.

Based on the e-TNGA Platform – the first from Toyota, but not the last – the bZ4x has been co-developed by Subaru – and there’s a Subaru version of the bX4x coming – with a slim battery integrated into the chassis to deliver a low centre of gravity and long wheelbase for plenty of passenger room.

The battery is a 71.4kWh job, water-cooled with active thermal management, good for around 280 miles of range and able to charge at 150kW, so good for an 80 per cent charge when you’re out and about in under 30 minutes.

Two powertrain options are available, either FWD with 201bhp and 0-62mph in a fairly leisurely 8.4 seconds, or a four-wheel-drive version with 215bhp and 0-62mph in 7.7 seconds, with the 4WD version getting XMode settings and Grip Control for off-road stuff.

Looks aren’t much changed from the concept, with the new Toyota ‘Hammerhead’ nose with big front bumper and slim ‘grille’ flanked by slim LEDs, with front wings and wheelarches covered in black cladding for a bit of butch and a tail with full-width LED bar.

Inside has the ambience of a living room, say Toyota, with a slim, low-set 7″ instrument panel, new centre infotainment, soft woven trim textures, satin-finish highlights and the option of a panoramic roof. And, thanks to the new platform, lots of room.

The official launch is on 2 December for the Toyota bZ4x, with reservations opening a fortnight later and deliveries due in 2022. No prices yet.