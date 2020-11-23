Toyota Camry gets a bit of an UPDATE for 2021

The Toyota Camry – which replaced the Toyota Avensis in the UK last year – is getting a bit of an update for 2021.

We all know saloon cars don’t sell any more, and many car makers, like Ford, are busy consigning them to the history bin. But no one’s told Toyota.

As Toyota nd Lexus rationalise and update their world offerings, it wouldn’t have been too much of a surprise if they’d lost saloons as models not worth the effort. But not at all.

We’ve seen the Lexus ES replace the GS, the Toyota Corolla replace the Auris, and the Toyota Camry replace the Toyota Avensis. And, although the Camry only went on sale in the UK in 2019, it’s getting a bit of a makeover for 2021.

The changes Toyota has delivered for the 2021 Camry aren’t particularly significant, but there is a new grille and front bumper and some new 18″ and 19″ alloys. Just standard update fare.

Inside the highlight for the new model year is a 9″ multimedia display – ‘floating’, no less – with faster software and faster response, with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Which is always welcome.

Other changes/updates – depending on how much you spend – include beige or black leather, new instrument panel finishes, the latest Toyota Safety Sense features, including stuff like Intelligent Adaptive Cruise, Emergency Steering Assist and Intersection Turn Assist.

No price for the 2021 Toyota Camry yet, but expect a small move upwards when it goes on sale.